Olympic Athlete coming to Fort St John for Classroom Champions “Better Together” community celebration

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canadian Olympic Skeleton athlete, Mirela Rahneva, will be visiting Bert Ambrose Elementary School as part of a Classroom Champions “Better Together” community celebration.

Rahneva will join students and teachers from Bert Ambrose Elementary School, Alwin Holland Elementary School, and Hudson’s Hope Elementary School, as well as student families, local dignitaries, and corporate representatives.

This event is a community celebration of student achievement through Classroom Champions’ innovative, year-long mentorship program.

This celebration is sponsored by Classroom Champions’ corporate community partner PETRONAS Canada.

In order to attend, you must RSVP and check in upon entering the school.

The Classroom Champions “Better Together” community celebration is taking place on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bert Ambrose Elementary School.

For more information, you can contact Chrissy Kilroe at [email protected].