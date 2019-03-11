One person killed in workplace accident south of Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a fatal workplace accident south of the City Sunday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on March 10, 2019, the RCMP along with emergency services personnel responded to an incident at a worksite 60km south of Grande Prairie near the Wapati Road.

A 31-year-old male was struck by heavy machinery during worksite operations causing fatal injuries to the male.

RCMP are unable to release the name of the deceased.

Occupational Health and Safety have been notified.