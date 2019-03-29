9.4 C
Peace Region non-profits benefit from BC Hydro’s quarterly grants benefit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -Three Peace Region non-profit groups will receive nearly $30,000 from BC Hydro through the Site C project’s Generate Opportunities (GO) Fund.

Northern Development Initiative Trust administered the program that supports organizations that provide services to vulnerable groups, including children, families and seniors.

The following are the most recent award recipients;

  • BC SPCA for its Fort St. John low-income spay and neuter program;
  • Fort St. John & Area Senior’s Care Foundation for its 2019 Support for Seniors program;
  • Northern British Columbia Volleyball Club for its skills camp.
From the $800,000 fund, this is the ninth time grants have been awarded, which was established in September 2016. To date, $316,489 has been distributed to 34 projects.

Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis and funds are distributed quarterly over an eight-year period.

For more information on the fund, including past recipients and application details, please visit sitecproject.com/gofund.

