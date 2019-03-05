Pickle-Ball clinic to be held on March 17

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Pickle-Ball clinic will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

This clinic is for adults looking to learn the sport of Pickle-Ball or to improve on their skills.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis.

Event organizer, Annette Reeder, says they have a qualified instructor coming from Vancouver to teach the sport.

“We have a very qualified instructor coming in from Vancouver and he is going to be two clinics for Pickle-Ball, teaching Pickle-Ball, and so that we can get more people involved.”

The Pickle-Ball clinic is taking place on March 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the gym at Ma Murray Community School.

Admission is free.

For more information and to register, you can call Annette at 250-793-4394.