Predators played two game series against Prince George Cougars on weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Predators were busy on the weekend as they took on the Prince George Cougars for a two-game series.

On Saturday, March 9, the Predators were in Taylor to take on the Cougars for game one.

The Predators had a good start to the weekend, successfully winning the game 6-3 over the Cougars.

- Advertisement -

Then on Sunday, the Predators were in Fort St. John for game two of the weekend series.

The play was a bit trickier and the score was closer in this game.

The Predators pulled their goalie with a little over 2 minutes remaining in the game as a last-ditch effort to stay alive.

In the end, the Predators lost 5-4 to the Cougars.

The Predators are now preparing to host the 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships this March 21 to the 24 at the North Peace Arena.