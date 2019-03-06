-12 C
A DAY FOR THE KIDS

Arctech Welding and Machining presents A Day for the Kids. Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre in FSJ.

Predators to host 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships March 21-24

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Midget Predators will be hosting the 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships on March 21 to the 24 in Fort St. John.

You can come out and enjoy some good hockey and support your local female hockey players.

Admission to the Championships is free for all to attend.

The 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships is taking place on March 21 to the 24 at the North Peace Arena.

For more information on the Championships, you can visit the Predators Facebook page or you can send an email to [email protected].

