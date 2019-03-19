Province releases review of hydraulic fracturing in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. has released a review of hydraulic fracturing.

The report, prepared by a three-member panel makes 97 recommendations the focus on environmental impacts and knowledge gaps about the industry.

The report focused on four main areas, water quality, water quantity, induced seismicity, and fugitive emissions. The panel also reviewed how hydraulic fracturing impacts human health, impacts on environmental health, and cumulative effects of the process.

The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources says they will take a phased approach to implement the scientific panel’s 97 recommendations. In May of 2019, the Province will release its short-term plan and in December the long-term plan.

Read the full report below.

The Province says they have already started to make changes to now the OGC regulates dams and water storage, new regulations for orphaned well sites and instructing the OGC to work more with Treaty 8 members.