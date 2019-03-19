10.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Stock image of a well being fracked.
Home Energy News Province releases review of hydraulic fracturing in B.C.
Energy NewsNews

Province releases review of hydraulic fracturing in B.C.

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. has released a review of hydraulic fracturing.  

The report, prepared by a three-member panel makes 97 recommendations the focus on environmental impacts and knowledge gaps about the industry.

The report focused on four main areas, water quality, water quantity, induced seismicity, and fugitive emissions.   The panel also reviewed how hydraulic fracturing impacts human health, impacts on environmental health, and cumulative effects of the process.

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources says they will take a phased approach to implement the scientific panel’s 97 recommendations. In May of 2019, the Province will release its short-term plan and in December the long-term plan.

Read the full report below.

The Province says they have already started to make changes to now the OGC regulates dams and water storage, new regulations for orphaned well sites and instructing the OGC to work more with Treaty 8 members.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleRoad flooding continues as temperatures rise in the Region
Next articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers looking forward to game four of Provincials

RECENT STORIES

News

Arts Council seeks funding from District of Taylor for Community Engagement Project

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a recent District of Taylor Council Meeting, members of the Fort St. John Community Arts...
Read more
News

Road flooding continues as temperatures rise in the Region

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the temperatures rising in the Peace Region the roads continue to flood as...
Read more
News

Non-medical cannabis retail stores in Fort St. John continue to wait

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With non-medical cannabis retail stores opening their doors around the region, the question is...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Road flooding continues as temperatures rise in the Region

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the temperatures rising in the Peace Region the roads continue to flood as the days go along.According to...

Non-medical cannabis retail stores in Fort St. John continue to wait

Government meeting planned to discuss Mountain Caribou

Auditor General of B.C. gives good report to BC Hydro

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.