Fort St. John
Monday, March 11, 2019
News

Province to invest in expanding high-speed internet

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Provincial Government is investing $50 million to expand high-speed internet service.

According to the Government, this investment will serve people living in approximately 200 rural and Indigenous communities across B.C.

This investment is part of the Connecting British Columbia Program which aims to improve high-speed internet connectivity.

Currently, the Government says there are 417 communities that have or are in the process of receiving high-speed internet.

Jinny Sims, Minister of Citizens’ Services, says high-speed internet is essential to the well-being of communities across B.C.

“High-speed internet provides the foundation for British Columbians to access online learning and telehealth care, conduct business and be alerted in an emergency. Connectivity helps small communities grow and prosper by creating jobs, attracting new residents and enabling more young people to stay in their hometowns, close to their loved ones.”

For more information on the Connecting British Columbia Program, you can visit the Government’s website.

Scott Brooks
Previous articleControlled burning to continue this week for Site C Project
Next articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Washington Governor Jay Inslee

