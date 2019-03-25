Puck drop for 2019 Coy Cup is tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It is now one day away until puck drop for the 2019 Coy Cup.

Game one for the Fort St. John Flyers takes place tomorrow night, Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m. as they take on the Prince Rupert Rampage.

The final deadline to purchase tickets in advance is at 11:59 p.m. MST tonight, Monday, at energetictickets.ca.

Following this deadline, tickets will be available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game starting on March 26 at noon.

It is also to note that the Flyers are holding a Coy Cup Raffle in an effort to raise funds as they host the Coy Cup with prizes worth over $4,000.

The 2019 Coy Cup takes place March 26 to the 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Here is the full 2019 Coy Cup schedule: