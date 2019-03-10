2.8 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, March 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Quake hits Alberta, but in different geologic region than one linked to...
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Quake hits Alberta, but in different geologic region than one linked to fracking

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, A.B. – A second earthquake in less than a week shook central Alberta on Sunday, although a seismologist notes it occurred in a different geologic region than a quake last week that’s been linked to fracking.

Honn Kao with the Geological Survey of Canada says the 4.4 magnitude quake was detected at around 4 a.m., with an epicentre about 32 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

Kao says no damage has been reported, although he says many people who live in the area have reported feeling it, one as far away as Edmonton.

- Advertisement -

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake last Monday that was felt in the communities of Red Deer and Sylvan Lake has prompted the Alberta Energy Regulator to order a company to suspend fracking operations at a well site.

Kao notes that while the two quakes were geographically close, Sunday’s quake happened in the Rocky Mountains geological system, whereas last week’s event occurred in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

Cara Tobin, a spokeswoman for the AER, says there doesn’t appear to have been any industrial activity in the area of the most recent earthquake, but staff will be checking the data to make sure.

“As inactive as Alberta is tectonically, this area is comparatively active, and so we do see more seismic activity in that area than we do in other areas,” Tobin said of the region where Sunday’s earthquake occurred.

In August 2014, a 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurred in the same region. It didn’t do any damage but power was disrupted to about 500 customers, including a gas plant near Rocky Mountain House.

Following last week’s quake, the AER said Vesta Energy Ltd. must suspend hydraulic fracturing operations at its well site, and must submit a report of all seismic activity in the area since April, as well as specific fracturing data for the well site from Jan. 29 to March 4.

The regulator has also ordered Vesta to file a plan to eliminate or reduce future seismic activity from fracturing.

Hydraulic fracturing involves pumping chemicals and sand underground to break up rocks to help get oil and natural gas flowing.

Kao said some of the people who felt Sunday’s quake reported they were woken up by the shaking.

He said more analysis will be needed to say definitively that the two quakes weren’t linked, but at the moment there doesn’t appear to be any evidence of it.

“If there is no active injection operation nearby then certainly we will consider this to be a natural tectonic earthquake,” Kao said.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleHighway 97 closed south of McLeod Lake
Next articleHuskies advance to NWJHL finals after beating Navigators 3-0

RECENT STORIES

News

Highway 97 closed south of McLeod Lake

Adam Reaburn -
McLEOD LAKE, B.C. - Highway 97 is closed due to a vehicle incident south of McLeod Lake.Highway 97 is...
Read more
News

Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.Environment Canada says a frontal system could...
Read more
Energy News

Report says artifacts found near Coastal Gas Link Pipeline ‘not their original location’

Adam Reaburn -
HOUSTON, B.C. - The OGC says artifacts allegedly found near the construction of the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline was not...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.Environment Canada says a frontal system could bring with it 10 to...

Report says artifacts found near Coastal Gas Link Pipeline ‘not their...

Huskies fall to Navigators in close game on Friday

Province introduces new law to help clear minor accidents faster

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.