News

RCMP investigate theft of a white Chevrolet Cavalier

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP received a report of a stolen 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier from the Totem Mall parking lot at approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 2.

The Fort St John RCMP believe this was a theft of opportunity as the vehicle was left unlocked with keys inside while it was warming up.

When the owner returned a short time later, the vehicle was gone.

The vehicle is described as:

  • white
  • 4 doors
  • 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier

Cst Chad Neustaeter, of the Fort St. John RCMP, says it is always a good idea to lock your car in order to deter theft.

“Locking your vehicle, whether it is running or not, is always a deterrent for thieves who are looking for easy targets, such as the vehicle itself or the items inside.”

RCMP say no other reports were received for additional vehicles from that area at that time.

The Fort St John RCMP wish to remind drivers to take all measures to secure your vehicle.  A fine can be issued under the B.C. Motor Vehicle Act for Unsecured Motor Vehicle with a penalty of $81.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone who may have information in this matter to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

