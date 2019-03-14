4.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 14, 2019
News

RCMP perform drug seizure in Dawson Creek

Avatar Scott Brooks
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek RCMP conducted an investigation on an individual known to be involved in the drug trade.

According to RCMP, the investigation took place on March 11, 2019 and as a result of the investigation, RCMP executed a CDSA search warrant at her residence.

During the search, Police say they seized cash, drug paraphernalia, a prohibited firearm, and a number of drugs believed to be Cocaine, Meth, Hash, Fentynal, Oxycodone and Heroin.

The adult female, a resident of Dawson Creek, was arrested and later released for a future court date in Dawson Creek.

Scott Brooks
