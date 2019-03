FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the warm weather upon us, Fort St. John RCMP would like to remind parents and children of the importance of wearing a helmet when riding a bicycle.

Before hopping on the bike this season, RCMP say it is a good idea to inspect your helmet to see if it properly fits and that it is in excellent condition.

According to Safekids.org, properly-fitted helmets can reduce the risk of head injuries by at least 45 percent.

- Advertisement -

RCMP say bike helmets are designed to absorb energy from an impact, protecting the skull and brain from injury. Going over the rules of the road with your child is an important way to kick off the bike riding season.

In B.C., violation tickets can be issued to parents or guardians for permitting their children under the age of 16 to ride without a helmet.

Police can also issue violation tickets to any cyclists for not wearing a helmet while cycling.

The fine for children and adults is $29.00.

More bike safety tips can be found at Safekids.org.