RCMP break-up kidnapping with proactive police work

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – RCMP frontline officers attended a local motel Thursday, March 7th, 2019 after they observed suspicious activity.

According to the RCMP, officers attended an undisclosed room and witnessed an unknown altercation taking place. While in the room, officers located a loaded semi-automatic firearm and three individuals were taken into custody.

Frontline officers assisted by the local Plain Clothes Units obtained a search warrant for the motel room and two associated vehicles. A semi-automatic firearm, a sawed-off shotgun, a large quantity of what appears to be illicit drugs, various drug trafficking paraphernalia, and personal belongings for a fourth individual not present, were seized shared the RCMP.

While officers were on scene at the motel, the 4th individual attended the RCMP Detachment to report he had been kidnapped in Dawson Creek, then forcibly confined at a residence in Taylor, BC. Regional GIS (General Investigations Section) along with the Dawson Creek RCMP assisted to advance a multi-jurisdictional investigation.

An additional search warrant was obtained and executed on the unspecified residence in Taylor with the assistance of the Fort St John RCMP Police Dog Services. Another individual was taken into police custody and 2 more firearms were seized according to the RCMP.

Provincial Crown Counsel has approved a total of 24 charges against: Christopher MUNCH (42), Gavin DAVIS (29), Natasha RAY (34) and Theodore CAPOT-BLANC (26) including Kidnapping with a Prohibited Firearm, Forcible Confinement, and various other firearm offences, CDSA (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act) offences and breach of conditions charges. MUNCH, DAVIS and CAPOT-BLANC remain in police custody while RAY has been released on an Undertaking before a Judge/Justice.

“I am very proud of the excellent proactive work done by the frontline general duty members which enabled them to locate and arrest these four well known individuals, remove the weapons and suspected drugs from the streets, preventing further criminal activities and harm from occurring in Fort St John and our surrounding communities” advised acting Detachment Commander Staff Sergeant Steve Perret.