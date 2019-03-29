Recently elected Democratic administration could also try to shut down existing pipeline

9.4 C
Enbridge Line 5
CALGARY, A.B. – A move by the governor of Michigan to halt work on a project to replace Enbridge Inc.’s 65-year-old Line 5 pipeline is raising fears that the recently elected Democratic administration could also try to shut down the existing pipeline.

Analyst Matthew Taylor of Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. says that could result in crude supply disruptions for refineries in southern Ontario and Quebec and could also reduce oil pipeline takeaway capacity from Western Canada.

On Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel ruled unconstitutional a law enacted by the previous Republican governor late last year authorizing construction of a 6.4-kilometre oil pipeline tunnel beneath the waterway linking Lakes Huron and Michigan.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer then ordered state agencies to halt work, a move that Taylor says implies that she may move forward with other election promises, including one to re-examine the existing pipeline’s long-held underwater easements.

He says the loss of the 540,000-barrel-per-day capacity pipeline carrying oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wis., and Sarnia, Ont., could affect several refineries and would force Canadian shippers to find new routes to get crude oil to markets.

Calgary-based Enbridge said Thursday it was “surprised and disappointed” by the decision given that the concrete-lined tunnel would enhance the safety and reliability of the pipeline by putting it 30 metres underground, instead of resting on the lakebed.

