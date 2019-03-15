3.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Red Cross Stage One Water Safety Instructor Course April 1
Sports

Red Cross Stage One Water Safety Instructor Course April 1

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Red Cross is hosting a Water Safety Instructor Course on April 1, 2019.

This Course, Stage One, is the first step to becoming a fully certified Water Safety Instructor and is a required certification if you want to become a Pool Attendant.

Stage One of the WSI Program will evaluate your skills in Swim Kids Level 10 and Emergency Response. You will also receive access to the online study portion of this program.

- Advertisement -

This course is open to individuals 15 years of age and up.

The cost to register is a standard charge of $232.65.

The Water Safety Instructor Course takes place April 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., in the Facility Meeting Room at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

For more information and to register, you can visit the Water Safety Instructor website or call 250-787-8178.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleSalvation Army’s new walk-in Fridge and Freezer are now running
Next article6th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference this May

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Huskies fall to Kings on Thursday for game one of NWJHL finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Thursday as they hosted the JDA...
Read more
Sports

Dawson Creek wins game three of NPHL finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Game three of the NPHL finals took place in Dawson Creek on Wednesday night...
Read more
Sports

2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships has been released

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The schedule for the 2019 B.C. Midget Female Hockey Championships has been released.The Northeast...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Salvation Army’s new walk-in Fridge and Freezer are now running

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army has been working hard to expand its Perishable Food Program and with their new walk-in Fridge...

Huskies fall to Kings on Thursday for game one of NWJHL...

GoFundMe ‘Support Fund’ for Matt Jr Beckerton

Tumbler Ridge is apart of Government Immigration Pilot Program

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.