Red Cross Stage One Water Safety Instructor Course April 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Red Cross is hosting a Water Safety Instructor Course on April 1, 2019.

This Course, Stage One, is the first step to becoming a fully certified Water Safety Instructor and is a required certification if you want to become a Pool Attendant.

Stage One of the WSI Program will evaluate your skills in Swim Kids Level 10 and Emergency Response. You will also receive access to the online study portion of this program.

This course is open to individuals 15 years of age and up.

The cost to register is a standard charge of $232.65.

The Water Safety Instructor Course takes place April 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., in the Facility Meeting Room at the North Peace Leisure Pool.

For more information and to register, you can visit the Water Safety Instructor website or call 250-787-8178.