Red Cross Swim Lessons opens March 18

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the Red Cross swim lessons opens on March 18, 2019.

According to City Recreation, you can register online or in person at either the North Peace Leisure Pool or the Pomeroy Sport Center.

Recreation recommends that you do not try to enroll over the phone due to the overwhelming amount of in-person registrations that they receive.

- Advertisement -

All lessons will be listed in the Spring Recreation & Leisure Guide which is being released on March 1, 2019.

Red Cross swim lessons registration opens on March 18.

For more information, you can call 250-787-8178 or email [email protected].