Regional District issues evacuation order for property impacted by Sukunka Landslide

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District has issued an evacuation order due to the Sukunka Landslide in Chetwynd.

The evacuation order has been issued for the house and surrounding area at 8657 Highway 29 South.

According to the District, the occupants self-evacuated on March 23, 2019.

- Advertisement -

The Regional District says there will be no entry into the property while the Evacuation Order is in place.

For more information, you contact the Regional District at 250-784-3200.

For updates, you can visit the Regional District’s website.