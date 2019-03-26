8.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Registration for 2019 55+ BC Games opens April 1
Sports

Registration for 2019 55+ BC Games opens April 1

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the 2019 55+ B.C. Games opens April 1.

If you are someone who is 55 plus and are interested in seeing how your skills in a specific sport or game compare to others in the Province, then this is for you.

This event allows you to engage in friendly competition against others as you strive towards a medal.

- Advertisement -

Sports include badminton, bocce, squash, and much more.

This year’s 55+ B.C. Games is taking place from September 10 to the 14 in Kelowna.

For more information and to register, you can visit the 55+ B.C. Games website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCaribou engagement sessions scheduled for the Peace River Regional District
Next articleHospital Foundation Announces Betty Pimm Endowment Fund

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Dawson Creek wins 8-2 over Williams Lake in game one of Coy Cup

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Game one of the 2019 Coy Cup took place Tuesday afternoon with the Dawson...
Read more
Sports

Western Hockey League Exhibition Series coming to Dawson Creek this September

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Western Hockey League Exhibition Series is coming to Dawson Creek on September 12 to...
Read more
Sports

Northern B.C. High School Rodeo to hold Fundraiser Gala on April 13

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo will be holding a Gala on April 13...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Western Hockey League Exhibition Series coming to Dawson Creek this September

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Western Hockey League Exhibition Series is coming to Dawson Creek on September 12 to the 14, 2019.According to the...

ICBC to improve crash benefits starting April 1

BC Conservation Officer Service says no one wins feeding deer

Legislation to remove barriers for liquefied natural gas is welcomed

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.