Registration for 2019 55+ BC Games opens April 1

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the 2019 55+ B.C. Games opens April 1.

If you are someone who is 55 plus and are interested in seeing how your skills in a specific sport or game compare to others in the Province, then this is for you.

This event allows you to engage in friendly competition against others as you strive towards a medal.

Sports include badminton, bocce, squash, and much more.

This year’s 55+ B.C. Games is taking place from September 10 to the 14 in Kelowna.

For more information and to register, you can visit the 55+ B.C. Games website.