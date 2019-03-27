7 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Emperor's Challenge. Photo courtesy Facebook page.
Home Sports Registration for the 2019 Emperor's Challenge opens April 2
Sports

Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens April 2

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge will be open on April 2.

The Emperor’s Challenge is a half marathon on Babcock Mountain, located in the Tumbler Ridge UNESCO Global Geopark.

The Challenge will feature a total distance of 20 km, with 11 km at the summit, with a total elevation gain of 2050 feet.

A kids race is also available, with distances of 2 km and 4 km.
According to event organizers, there is a race cap of 1,000 participants.
Price per entry will be $85.00 for the 20 km event.
- Advertisement -

Registration for the Challenge can only be completed online.

For more information on the Emperor’s Challenge, you can visit emperorschallenge.com.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGas prices expected to rise as of April 1
Next articleAlberta Liberal leader would give municipalities veto over oil and gas drilling

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John Curling Club to hold Fundraiser on April 27

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding a fundraiser on April 27.As...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds Roubaix race #3 on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held the Roubaix race #3 on Sunday at Baldonnel School.The...
Read more
Sports

Fort St John Flyers win over Prince Rupert in game two of Coy Cup

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers took on the Prince Rupert Rampage on Tuesday night...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Leader of the Liberal Party speaks on caribou recovery efforts

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - A recent press release by Andrew Wilkinson shares his frustration with Premier Horgan's plan for public consultation for engagement regarding the...

Tumbler Ridge Mayor shares the finder of the throne was fitting

City of Fort St John launches Let’s Talk 100 Street

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds Roubaix race #3 on Sunday

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.