Sports

Registration now open for Adult Multi-Sport League

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John Recreation is opening registration for the Adult Multi-Sport League.

According to Recreation, each week participants will be divided into teams and play a new sport.

Sports featured in this program will include soccer, dodgeball, flag football, ultimate Frisbee, and more.

Pre-registration is required for this program for just $25.00 per person.

Participants will be supplied with a schedule and rules before the first week of play.

All you need to bring is indoor shoes and a water bottle.

The Adult Multi-Sport League will be taking place from April 3 to May 1, and May 9 to June 13, 2019.

For more information, and to register, you can email [email protected].

