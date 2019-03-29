13 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 29, 2019
News

Regulation amendment clarifies new ICBC benefits and timelines

Avatar Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – The Ministry of Attorney General is making amendments to the Insurance Vehicle Regulation to clarify changes to ICBC benefits and processes that come into effect on April 1, 2019.

According to ICBC, these changes will better protect those who are injured in motor vehicle collisions.

The amended regulation states:

  • people who are injured in motor vehicle accidents on or after April 1, 2019, are eligible for increased limits in disability benefits, funeral expenses and death benefits;
  • people can also receive increased medical and rehabilitation benefits starting April 1, 2019, even if their injuries were sustained before that date, and they can recover costs for necessary medication.
The amendments establish a 60-day time limit for people to submit receipts for medical care or rehabilitation expenses to ICBC.

Previously, people had up to two years to submit their expenses to ICBC.

The auto insurer says the long limitation period made it difficult for them to determine if expenses were reasonable and necessary when they were incurred. This left people at risk of spending significant amounts of money on expenses that could be ineligible for reimbursement.

According to ICBC, the new limit gives people a reasonable amount of time to submit their receipts while ensuring ICBC receives the information it needs to accurately assess the severity of claims, provide additional supports to injured people as needed and better forecast future costs.

Exceptions may be allowed in cases where people cannot meet the deadline due to the nature of their injuries or other factors.

