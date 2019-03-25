Report of cougar sighting near Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Officer Service received a report of a cougar sighting last week near Charlie Lake.

North Peace BCCO Sergeant, Shawn Brinsky, says they did receive a report of a cougar sighting on the road within the area of Charlie Lake. Brinsky adds that it is not uncommon to see a cougar in that area.

“Last week we received a reported sighting of a cougar crossing the road and in the past, it’s not uncommon to have cougar sightings in and around Charlie Lake and that side of Fort St. John.”

- Advertisement -

Brinsky is reminding residents to keep their pets on a leash and to monitor children when outside to prevent injury or death from a cougar attack.

Brinsky says it is also a good idea for parents to remind their children the safety tips of what to do if you encounter a cougar or other wild cat.

Brinsky advises the public to stay alert and to report any further sightings to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Safety tips can be found on the Government of B.C.’s website.