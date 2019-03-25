8.2 C
Photo by Pixabay
News

Report of cougar sighting near Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Conservation Officer Service received a report of a cougar sighting last week near Charlie Lake.

North Peace BCCO Sergeant, Shawn Brinsky, says they did receive a report of a cougar sighting on the road within the area of Charlie Lake. Brinsky adds that it is not uncommon to see a cougar in that area.

“Last week we received a reported sighting of a cougar crossing the road and in the past, it’s not uncommon to have cougar sightings in and around Charlie Lake and that side of Fort St. John.”

Brinsky is reminding residents to keep their pets on a leash and to monitor children when outside to prevent injury or death from a cougar attack.

Brinsky says it is also a good idea for parents to remind their children the safety tips of what to do if you encounter a cougar or other wild cat.

Brinsky advises the public to stay alert and to report any further sightings to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

Safety tips can be found on the Government of B.C.’s website.

