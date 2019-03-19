Road flooding continues as temperatures rise in the Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the temperatures rising in the Peace Region the roads continue to flood as the days go along.

According to Caribou Road Services Ltd. (CRS) the flooding has eased in some areas yet it is not done yet.

On the Rolla Hwy, a culvert is flowing yet CRS shares there is just too much surface water.

According to the CRS Facebook post, there are expected high of plus 17 temperatures today, which CRS advises means more flooding.

When encountering flooded roads remember to slow down and drive with caution.

It is important to watch for traffic control, crews and equipment working.

To stay up to date with current road conditions check Drivebc.ca or follow the CRS Facebook Page; CLICK HERE