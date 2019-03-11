3.1 C
The Fort St. John Huskies will be taking on the JDA County Kings in the NWJHL Finals. Photo by Scott Brooks
Schedule for NWJHL Finals has been released, Huskies at home this Thursday

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The schedule for the NWJHL Finals has been released.

The Fort St. John Huskies will be facing the JDA County Kings for a best-out-of-seven game series in the Finals.

The Huskies were able to clinch a spot in the Finals after knocking out the North Peace Navigators with a win of 3-0 in game seven of the semi-finals on Sunday.

The Kings managed to get to the finals after winning game seven of the semi-finals over the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks on Sunday.

The first game of the Finals is to take place this Thursday, March 14, at the North Peace Arena, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

Game 1 Thursday, March 14, 8 p.m. in FSJ
Game 2 Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. in GP
Game 3 Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m. in FSJ
Game 4 Tuesday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. in GP
*Game 5 Thursday, March 21, 8 p.m. in FSJ
*Game 6 Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m. in GP
*Game 7 Sunday, March 24, 4 p.m. in FSJ

*=If necessary

