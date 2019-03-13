School District 60 provides update on construction of new school

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a recent School District 60 meeting, Staff provided an update on the construction progress of the new school.

Assistant Superintendent of Special Projects, Doug Boyd, says the construction crews have been working on schedule even through the frigid temperatures.

“We’ve had some beautiful weather and some extremely cold weather. The crews are very diligent at trying to maintain the schedule.”

- Advertisement -

Boyd also says that all of the Contract reviews are now complete and the District will now be making final negotiations with contractors.

As for what to call the new school, a name for the school has yet to be released.

Some of the names suggested include Anne Roberts Young, Beatton Heights, and Ross H. MacLean.

The Board has been reviewing the names and will announce the selected name once a decision is made.

The new Elementary School is being constructed from across the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2020.