1.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The School District 60 board office.
Home News School District 60 provides update on construction of new school
News

School District 60 provides update on construction of new school

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a recent School District 60 meeting, Staff provided an update on the construction progress of the new school.

Assistant Superintendent of Special Projects, Doug Boyd, says the construction crews have been working on schedule even through the frigid temperatures.

“We’ve had some beautiful weather and some extremely cold weather. The crews are very diligent at trying to maintain the schedule.”

- Advertisement -

Boyd also says that all of the Contract reviews are now complete and the District will now be making final negotiations with contractors.

As for what to call the new school, a name for the school has yet to be released.

Some of the names suggested include Anne Roberts Young, Beatton Heights, and Ross H. MacLean.

The Board has been reviewing the names and will announce the selected name once a decision is made.

The new Elementary School is being constructed from across the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2020.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleDawson Creek RCMP seek assistance in locating stolen copper wire
Next articleWest Moberly First Nations pursued cleaner energy with Provincial support

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St John looking to update Subdivision and Development Servicing By-law

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a recent Committee of the Whole Meeting, City of Fort St. John Planning...
Read more
News

Junior Dragon’s Den Submission Deadline, March 15, 2019

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.- The 2019 Junior Dragons Den's (JDD) deadline for submissions is March 13th, 2019 to enter...
Read more
Canadian Press

Indigenous consultations on TMX pipeline on schedule: Natural Resources minister

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says consultations with Indigenous groups about the stalled Trans Mountain pipeline...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Oil and Gas update on Aboriginal Liaison Program

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) has provided an update on recent activities and the status of the Aboriginal Liaison...

Game three of NPHL finals is tonight in Dawson Creek

West Moberly First Nations pursued cleaner energy with Provincial support

School District 60 provides update on construction of new school

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.