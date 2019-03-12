2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Camp Cameron. Source School District 60
News

School District 60 seeks to renew lease for Camp Cameron

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 is seeking to renew a lease for Camp Cameron.

For the past 30 years, the School District has developed and maintained an outdoor facility at Cameron Lake.

This facility was originally established when the District secured a long-term lease on the property with the Provincial Government.

According to the School District, this renewal has been delayed as the property has been recently included in lands nominated by the West Moberly First Nations as part of their Treaty 8 Land Entitlement Settlement.

The District’s preference is to renew the lease through the Province.

While only recently being made aware of the TLE Claim, the District says they fully recognize the importance of efforts to facilitate reconciliation between the Province and First Nations.

School District 60 would also like to find a way to recognize their investment in the site and to ensure continued access for all students.

To date, the School District has been exclusively negotiating with the Province as the title holder of the property, but the District is open to working with representatives of the West Moberly First Nations in order to secure a lease extension.

The School District hopes this matter can be resolved in a manner that will allow outdoor education to continue for many years to come.

