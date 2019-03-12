-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
School District 60 Superintendent Dave Sloan announces retirement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a recent School District 60 meeting, Superintendent Dave Sloan announced his retirement.

Coming up 30 years of service with the School District, Sloan felt that the time was right to retire.

He jokes that no one within the Board ever gets to retire but instead gets repurposed, adding that he is looking forward to his own repurposing.

“I have indicated to the Board my desire to retire after 30 years of service. I’ve often said that no one really gets to retire here you just get repurposed. So I’m looking forward to my own repurposing.”

In February 2011, Sloan was appointed as Assistant Superintendent and replaced Larry Espe as Superintendent in 2013.

Over the 30 years, Sloan has had many roles within the District including Director of Instruction, Principal, Vice-Principal and teacher.

While an exact date for his retirement has not been released, Sloan hints to sometime in the fall as there is some work that still needs to be completed.

“I still have few things left to do; it’s not like I’m going away tomorrow. We have bargaining to continue to work towards.”

The Board is now tasked with the job of finding a new Superintendent for the upcoming school year.

