Second Annual St. Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig taking place March 16

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Irish Dance Society is hosting the Second Annual St. Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig on March 16.

This event is in support of the Watt School of Irish Dance.

It will be a morning of running, walking, and merriment in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

This St. Paddy’s Day themed event will be on Saturday, March 16, starting at 10:00 a.m. in the North Peace Leisure Pool parking lot.

All ages are welcome to partake in this event.

Registration is $30.00 per participant.

For more information, you can contact Jennifer Jarabek by email [email protected].

To register, you can fill out the form online.