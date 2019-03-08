-2.8 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Second Annual St. Paddy's Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig taking...
Sports

Second Annual St. Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig taking place March 16

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Irish Dance Society is hosting the Second Annual St. Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig on March 16.

This event is in support of the Watt School of Irish Dance.

It will be a morning of running, walking, and merriment in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.

- Advertisement -

This St. Paddy’s Day themed event will be on Saturday, March 16, starting at 10:00 a.m. in the North Peace Leisure Pool parking lot.

All ages are welcome to partake in this event.

Registration is $30.00 per participant.

For more information, you can contact Jennifer Jarabek by email [email protected].

To register, you can fill out the form online.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleElks Speed Skaters off to Calgary this weekend for Grand Prix

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Elks Speed Skaters off to Calgary this weekend for Grand Prix

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two members from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club are off to...
Read more
Sports

Game one of NPHL Final starts this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Game one of the NPHL Final takes place this Saturday, March 9.On Tuesday, the...
Read more
Sports

Huskies to host Navigators for game five of semi-finals tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are home tonight as they take on the North...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Unemployment rate in Northeast BC continued to rise in February

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Provincial unemployment numbers for the month of February have been released.The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. saw an...

BC Government to introduce new legislation to strengthen the ALC

City of Fort St John receives application for non-medical cannabis retail...

Huskies to host Navigators for game five of semi-finals tonight

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.