Flooding on the Montney Road - Submitted
Several South and North Peace highways flooded

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Crews are dealing with flooding on several highways in the South Peace and North Peace

With temperatures reaching plus 16 on Monday, heavy runoff has caused flooding on several South Peace roads.

Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Fort St. John is down to single lane traffic in two locations.  The first is just south of the Kiskatinaw Bridge. The other area is located 10km north of Dawson Creek.

The Rolla Road is also affected by flooding.  The road is reduced to single lane traffic between the Sweetwater Road and 220 road.

Highway 97 between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd is also affected just west of Dawson Creek between the 227 Rd and Rd 94.

In the North Peace, there is flooding on the Alaska Highway near Charlie Lake and on the Montney Road.  

If you spot any local flooding, let us know, email [email protected]For updates on highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca.  

Adam Reaburn
