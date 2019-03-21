Site C Project partners with Northern Lights College for essential skills and carpentry skills program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro’s Site C Project has partnered with Northern Lights College for an essential skills and carpentry skills program.

According to B.C. Hydro, the program will be 14 days of hands-on experience that teaches students essential skills and carpentry skills to help them prepare for job opportunities with B.C. Hydro and Site C contractors.

In order to apply for this program, you must have a keen attitude and interest in carpentry as a career, and be 18 years or older.

- Advertisement -

You will also be required to perform a drug and alcohol test and provide Government issued I.D.

The course hourly breakdown will involve:

50 hours of essential skills and workplace readiness

25 hours of carpentry skills

50 hours of job shadowing experiences

The program runs from April 2 to the 14 at the Site C Dam construction site.

For more information on this program, and to apply, you can contact the Continuing Education department at Northern Lights College by email [email protected].