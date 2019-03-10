Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

CHETWYND, B.C. – A snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.

Environment Canada says a frontal system could bring with it 10 to 20 cm of snow. Snow will begin this Sunday evening and continue through Monday. Snow is expected to ease Monday night.

For updates on road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca. See the full weather warning below.

Issued at 2019-03-10 11:28 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

A frontal system crossing BC will bring heavy snow to the McGregor and Williston regions, including Highway 97 – Pine Pass.

Snow will begin this evening and continue through Monday. Snow is expected to ease Monday night.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.