CHETWYND, B.C. – A snowfall warning remains in place for the Pine Pass with another 10 cm of snow expected on Monday.

Environment Canada says the Pine Pass could see 10 cm of snow on Monday. The snow is expected to diminish by the evening.

A frontal system will track across the central interior today bringing snow to Prince George, Yellowhead, McGregor, Williston including Highway 97 – Pine Pass and eastern sections of Bulkley Valley and the Lakes region including Fort St James.

See the full warning below. For road conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

Issued at 2019-03-11 11:26 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning continued for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:

Snowfall with total amounts of about 10 cm is expected.

Snow is expected to ease this evening with total amounts up to 10 cm expected.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.