Solidarity Matters holding Red Dress event tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Solidarity Matters will be showcasing a Red Dress event tonight, March 15, in the Atrium at Northern Lights College in Fort St. John.

This event aims to bring awareness to missing and murdered indigenous women and girls of Canada.

Tiffany Mearow, an Indigenous woman and a student in the Social Service Worker Diploma Program at Northern Lights College, says she chose to focus on missing and murdered indigenous women as part of her practicum for her program.

“In order to graduate, we have to complete a practicum. So this semester, the College decided to do something new and sort of let me spearhead this campaign.”

Mearow says she chose to work on this topic as the community has a large indigenous population where a number of families have had women go missing.

“I said I would like to do a piece on missing and murdered indigenous women because, for one, in this community, there are lots of families that have been impacted by missing and murdered indigenous women. Family members have lost their loved ones to this.”

Mearow says she reached out to various local organizations that had agreed to hang a red dress for four days in honour of the missing and murdered indigenous women and girls.

According to Mearow, the event is creating awareness of this issue and it is one that is not just an indigenous issue but a Canadian issue.

“What we are doing is highlighting the awareness. We are creating a setting for which we can openly discuss this issue. The campaign we named it Solidarity Matters because this just isn’t an indigenous issue, it’s a Canadian issue.”

The Red Dress Project started in 2014 by Jamie Black, a Metis woman, in Winnipeg as a way to raise awareness of missing and murdered indigenous women.

The Red Dress event takes place tonight from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Atrium at Northern Lights College in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can visit the event’s Facebook page.