St. Patrick’s Day, Family Dinner and Dance

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Phoenix Volunteer Club is hosting their 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day, Free Family Dinner and Dance to say thank you and give back to the community.

Friday, March 8th from 5 pm – 9 pm at the Taylor Community Hall, there will be prizes for best dressed in St. Patrick’s themed outfit.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served for dinner, with pop, water and coffee to drink.

There will be a Photo Booth and a DJ for the dance and other prizes to be won.

Free tickets can be picked up at;

-Party Town in Fort St John

-The Taylor Hub in Taylor

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

To view the Phoenix Volunteer Club FB Page; CLICK HERE