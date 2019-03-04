-9 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News St. Patrick's Day, Family Dinner and Dance
News

St. Patrick’s Day, Family Dinner and Dance

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Phoenix Volunteer Club is hosting their 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day, Free Family Dinner and Dance to say thank you and give back to the community.

Friday, March 8th from 5 pm – 9 pm at the Taylor Community Hall, there will be prizes for best dressed in St. Patrick’s themed outfit.

Hot dogs and hamburgers will be served for dinner, with pop, water and coffee to drink.

- Advertisement -

There will be a Photo Booth and a DJ for the dance and other prizes to be won.

Free tickets can be picked up at;
-Party Town in Fort St John
-The Taylor Hub in Taylor

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE

To view the Phoenix Volunteer Club FB Page; CLICK HERE 

 

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleNPGA performing well and ready for Provincials
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance with Attempted Vehicle Entry

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance with Attempted Vehicle Entry

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - February 25, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m RCMP were called to a neighbourhood in the north...
Read more
News

BC Hydro starting to install towers for Site C Project

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has started to install hydro towers, last week, as part of the...
Read more
News

Northern Health’s Imagine Community Grants

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has opened the application process for 'Imagine Community Grants'(ICG).ICG helps projects that...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Northern Health’s Imagine Community Grants

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Northern Health has opened the application process for 'Imagine Community Grants'(ICG).ICG helps projects that support community-based initiatives that focus...

Fort St. John Huskies home tonight for game three of semi-finals

Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Traffic Stop

Two sessions left for Parent & Tot Tuesdays

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.