7.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Sports Stampeders win over Rampage in game three of Coy Cup
Sports

Stampeders win over Rampage in game three of Coy Cup

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Williams Lake Stampeders took on the Prince Rupert Rampage on Wednesday afternoon for game three of the 2019 Coy Cup.

At the end of the first period, the Stampeders would lead 2-1 over the Rampage.

By the end of the second, the score was tied at four apiece.

- Advertisement -

In the end, the Stampeders won 7-4 over the Rampage.

Up next, game four of the Coy Cup takes place tonight, Wednesday, as the Fort St. John Flyers host the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

You can listen to the Flyers Coy Cup games live on 100.1 Moose FM or through the online player.

The 2019 Coy Cup runs now until March 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Tickets are available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game starting at noon.

Here is the full 2019 Coy Cup schedule:

Official 2019 Coy Cup Schedule. Source FSJ Flyers

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleBC Coroners Service launches new interactive tool to help identify human remains

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John Curling Club to hold Fundraiser on April 27

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Curling Club will be holding a fundraiser on April 27.As...
Read more
Sports

Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens April 2

Scott Brooks -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Registration for the 2019 Emperor's Challenge will be open on April 2. The Emperor’s Challenge is...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club holds Roubaix race #3 on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held the Roubaix race #3 on Sunday at Baldonnel School.The...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Registration for the 2019 Emperor’s Challenge opens April 2

Scott Brooks -
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Registration for the 2019 Emperor's Challenge will be open on April 2. The Emperor’s Challenge is a half marathon on Babcock...

Gas prices expected to rise as of April 1

Leader of the Liberal Party speaks on caribou recovery efforts

Tumbler Ridge Mayor shares the finder of the throne was fitting

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.