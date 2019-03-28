Stampeders win over Rampage in game three of Coy Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Williams Lake Stampeders took on the Prince Rupert Rampage on Wednesday afternoon for game three of the 2019 Coy Cup.

At the end of the first period, the Stampeders would lead 2-1 over the Rampage.

By the end of the second, the score was tied at four apiece.

- Advertisement -

In the end, the Stampeders won 7-4 over the Rampage.

Up next, game four of the Coy Cup takes place tonight, Wednesday, as the Fort St. John Flyers host the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks with puck drop at 8:00 p.m.

You can listen to the Flyers Coy Cup games live on 100.1 Moose FM or through the online player.

The 2019 Coy Cup runs now until March 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Tickets are available at the North Peace Arena three hours before puck drop of each game starting at noon.

Here is the full 2019 Coy Cup schedule: