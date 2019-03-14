4.6 C
Main service bay pad and powerhouse buttress construction on the south bank at Site C in August 2018. Photo by BC Hydro
Stats show increase in Site C workers in January 2019

Avatar Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has released the latest employment statistics for the Site C dam construction project, which show a workforce population increase in January from December employment numbers.

In January, there were 3,186 workers directly employed on the Site C project in some capacity up from 3,107 in December 2018. The number of employed B.C residents increased to 2,479 up from 2,418 in December 2018. Peace River Regional District residents also increased to 697 from 628 in December 2018.

There were 381 women working for Site C construction and non-construction contractors which is up by 17 workers since December 2018 of 364 women.

There were 293 Indigenous people working for Site C. The number of Indigenous people was provided by on-site construction and non-construction contractors that have a contractual requirement to report on Indigenous inclusion in their workforce. Workers voluntarily self-declare their Indigenous status to their employer.

