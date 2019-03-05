-12.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Success for the Coldest Night of the Year Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Coldest Night of the Year Walkathon Fundraiser took place on  Saturday, February 23rd, 2019. The walk was a big success in raising funds for Community Bridge.

“We raised almost $22,000,” said the event organizer Faye Anstey, “Despite the coldest temperatures we have seen since we started the walk in 2017, we saw 70 brave souls come out and participate.”
The Annual Event starts and finishes at the Northern Lights College, which can be either a 2km or 5km walk from the College to the Credit Union and then back to the college.  Money raised goes to Community Bridge who is committed to creating a safe, caring environment for people to nurture their emotional and social well-being.
Anstey thanks their main Sponsor Surerus Pipeline and the ‘Rest Stop’ sponsors North Peace Savings and Credit Union, Rumble Industries, Finning Cat and to the Northern Lights College for the ‘Start and End’ Location as well as the delicious Chili to warm everyone up at the end of the night.
