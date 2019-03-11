Supreme Court Canada won’t hear a case against a Dawson Creek Conservation Officer

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the case presented by the group Fur-Bearing Animals after a bear cub was shot outside of Dawson Creek in 2016.

A release posted to the group’s website says, “The Supreme Court of Canada today announced it will not hear our case related to the killing of a black bear cub by a conservation officer in British Columbia.”

In May 2016, South Peace resident Tiana Jackson discovered a black bear cub lying on a gravel road near her home, roughly 50 kilometres from Dawson Creek. Jackson reportedly called the Conservation Officer Service after the mother bear didn’t return and brought the cub home, giving it food and water while keeping it in a dog kennel.

While en route to Jackson’s home, conservation officer Micah Kneller reportedly called her for an update and explained to her after learning that the cub had been placed in a kennel that it would have to be put down. Despite arranging for the bear to be accepted at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society in Smithers, Jackson said that Officier Kneller refused, and euthanized the bear via lethal injection.

In November of 2017, Fur-Bearing Animals filed a lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court against the Conservation Officer. The judge said in his ruling, “In my view, the management of wildlife resources by conservation officers, as contemplated by the Wildlife Act, includes the authority to kill wildlife in circumstances broader than those set out in [Section 79 of the Wildlife Act].”

The group then appealed that decision the B.C. Supreme Court, but the case was dismissed.

In a post on the group’s website, they said they would release a report of what they learned through the process. “As all legal avenues have now been explored, The Fur-Bearers will be compiling a publicly-available report that analyses what we’ve learned through this process, identifies where issues remain and offer solutions to a better COS and government programs for wildlife.”