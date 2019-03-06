Taylor Council gives full support for fibre optic services

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a recent Council Meeting, District of Taylor Council gave full support in favour of bringing fibre optic services to the District.

This motion of support comes after rumours claiming that the District does not want or support the use of fibre optics.

The District feels that it would be in the community’s best interest to bring fibre optic services to the District as they say it is fundamental to community development, and it will help maintain community and civic infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

In early 2018, Council directed Staff to initiate communications with Telus and Shaw to discuss the potential for building fibre optic infrastructure for business and residential use within Taylor.

Currently, there is a fibre optic mainline running through Taylor and the District now wants that line connected to individuals.

With Council’s support, a copy of the resolution will be communicated to Telus and Shaw in order to proceed with the necessary work.