TAYLOR, B.C. – The Taylor Curling Club is celebrating the 40th Anniversary of their building with a Windup Spiel on March 15 to the 17.

A lady must skip or play third in this Spiel.

The entry fee is $200 per team and includes supper and dance.

- Advertisement -

The 40th Anniversary Windup Spiel is taking place March 15 to the 17, 2019, at the Taylor Curling Club.

To register for this event, you can call Wendy Kimmie at 250-789-9089.