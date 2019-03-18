12.6 C
Sports Team Buchy claims victory at Under 18 Curling B.C. Championships
Sports

Team Buchy claims victory at Under 18 Curling B.C. Championships

JUAN DE FUCA, B.C. – Hannah Lindner along with her team, Team Buchy, took part in the Under 18 Girls Curling B.C. Championships from March 12 to the 17 in Juan de Fuca.

Team Buchy managed to win the Championships by performing well throughout each game.

Team Buchy beat Team Taylor by ending the game in six ends by putting up five in the sixth end.

The final score was 10-2 for Buchy.

Then in the round robin Team Buchy was 5-2, including a 6-3 win over Team Taylor in Draw Two.

Up next Team Buchy will be competing at the Under 18 Curling Nationals from April 2 to 7 in Sherwood Park, Alberta.

