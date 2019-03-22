8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Fort St. John and Region is expected to see temperatures to remain warm throughout the remainder of March. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home News Temperature record broken in Fort St John on Wednesday
News

Temperature record broken in Fort St John on Wednesday

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week Fort St. John has been experiencing above seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon, Fort St. John did break a daily temperature record on Wednesday, March 20, reaching 13.8°C beating a previous record from 1910.

“We do have at least one record for Fort St. John, and that was from March 20. The new record is 13.8°C and the previous record was 13.3°C from 1910.”

- Advertisement -

Sekhon says, this weekend we are forecasted to see temperatures return to close to normal with Saturday at a high of 4°C and rain, 2 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

The above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue for the rest of March and into April.

For more information on weather trends, you can visit Environment Canada’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleMLA Dan Davies and Jane Thornthwaite hosts roundtable on mental health and addictions
Next articleRegistration now open for Adult Multi-Sport League

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Draft agreements reached in B.C. to protect caribou, long-term plan in works

Canadian Press -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - An agreement has been reached between the federal, provincial and two First Nations to offer temporary...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing 54-year-old man

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking assistance in locating 54-year-old John Leach.RCMP say he was last...
Read more
News

MLA Dan Davies and Jane Thornthwaite hosts roundtable on mental health and addictions

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, and Opposition Critic for Mental Health and Addictions,...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

MLA Dan Davies and Jane Thornthwaite hosts roundtable on mental health...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, and Opposition Critic for Mental Health and Addictions, Jane Thornthwaite were hosts to...

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing 14-year-old

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing 15-year-old

Site C Project partners with Northern Lights College for essential skills...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.