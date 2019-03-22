Temperature record broken in Fort St John on Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week Fort St. John has been experiencing above seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist, Bobby Sekhon, Fort St. John did break a daily temperature record on Wednesday, March 20, reaching 13.8°C beating a previous record from 1910.

“We do have at least one record for Fort St. John, and that was from March 20. The new record is 13.8°C and the previous record was 13.3°C from 1910.”

Sekhon says, this weekend we are forecasted to see temperatures return to close to normal with Saturday at a high of 4°C and rain, 2 degrees warmer than the seasonal average.

The above seasonal temperatures are expected to continue for the rest of March and into April.

For more information on weather trends, you can visit Environment Canada’s website.