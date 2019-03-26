8.2 C
Photo of City Hall.
News

City of FSJ awards tender contracts

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – AT the recent City Council meeting three tenders were awarded by Council.

Kids Arena/Fieldhouse Lighting

The tender was awarded for the Kids Arena/Fieldhouse Lighting Upgrade to Sharp Instruments Ltd. from Fort St. for the tendered price of $88,341.00 plus GST.

The 2015 Facilities Audit identified lighting upgrades as a key deliverable for energy efficiency and user comfort in our facilities.

The project is included in the approved 2019 budget and funds have been allocated from Peace River Agreement funds.

 

2019 Sewer Projects

The tender was awarded for the 2019 Sewer Projects to Chapman Industries Ltd. of Vernon BC, for the unit rates in their bidder, in their tender submission dated March 14, 2019, totalling $599,579.94.

These two projects have been identified as part of the 2019 capital plan and are part of the City of Fort St. John’s ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure to support a growing and resilient community.

 

2019 Tahltan Road LAS

The tender for the 2019 Tahltan Road LAS – Contract 2 Road & Shallow Utilities project to Interoute Construction Ltd. Road & Shallow Utilities project (dba DGS Astro Paving) of Fort St. John BC, for the unit rates in their tender submission dated March 14, 2019, totalling $5,247,968.38

The Local Area Service process allows the local property owners to work with the municipality to make the improvements and pay back the cost over time as a component of the annual taxation cycle.

The Tahltan Road area was brought into the City boundary in 2014, in 2018 deep utilities were installed and the 2019 contract will finish the project.

