Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 6, 2019
A DAY FOR THE KIDS

Arctech Welding and Machining presents A Day for the Kids. Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre in FSJ.

News

The North Peace Cultural Centre is selling their theater seats as a Fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) is replacing all of the seats in their theatre and patrons have an opportunity to purchase seats while supporting local arts.

The Front Row Center Seat Sale fundraising campaign is officially underway. After 25 years of service, the seats will be a source of funding for the first major renovation of the theatre since it’s opening in 1992.

The goal for the fundraiser is $160,000. Individuals and businesses can become a Seat Sponsor for just $400 per seat, which includes a charitable tax receipt.

“The seats are in various states of disrepair after 25 years of constant theatre use by performance groups, local talent, touring concerts and school shows,” said Baptiste Marcere, Executive Director of the North Peace Cultural Centre. “This is a great opportunity that echoes the sentiment of the original seat sale fundraiser and allows us to create a strong future for our cultural centre. It ensures a tradition of artistic excellence continues in Fort St. John.”

The NPCC shared Seat Sponsors will be recognized with a dedication plaque attached to their selected seat to celebrate their support of the arts, cherish the memory of a loved one, or raise their company’s profile in the community.

The theatre will be closed from June 15 to September 15 for the installation of the new seats, as well as new carpeting, drapes, and lighting. Seat sponsors will be treated to an exclusive special event celebrating the completed renovations later in September.

This capital campaign is being supported by the City of Fort St. John and the Province of British Columbia through the BC Capital Gaming Grants program.

To learn more or to sponsor a seat, visit npcc.bc.ca/seats, or call the box office at 250-785-1992.

