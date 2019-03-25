0.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, March 25, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Tidewater announces $85 million sale of cogeneration units at Pipestone Gas Plant
News

Tidewater announces $85 million sale of cogeneration units at Pipestone Gas Plant

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

CALGARY, AB – Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TMI) Ltd. announced that it has entered into an asset purchase and sale agreement where they divested its Pipestone Gas Plant’s 32MW cogeneration units to Kineticor Resource Corp, a privately held power developer focused on thermal generation in Canada.

In the announcement, the terms of the sale shared that TMI received a cash payment of $85 million and Kineticor assumed ownership of the cogeneration units which are currently onsite. As well as the divestiture, TMI entered into a long-term energy services agreement where Kineticor will supply power to Tidewater’s Pipestone Gas Plant once construction is complete in exchange for fixed energy fee payments.

An operating agreement was also entered into by TMI, where Tidewater will manage the final construction of the cogeneration units and the day-to-day operations once in service. This will ensure that the cogeneration units, which will be highly integrated with the Pipestone Gas Plant, will be managed safely and efficiently for both Kineticor and Tidewater.

- Advertisement -

The sale of the cogeneration units was contemplated in the original Pipestone Gas Plant economics and Tidewater’s previous guidance of $30 to $35 million of Adjusted EBITDA contribution from the project is unchanged given Tidewater’s progress in contracting volumes at the plant. Expected Adjusted EBITDA contribution is based on approximately 100 MMcf/day of contracted volume at market rates.

Tidewater has received significant customer interest for additional sour gas processing, natural gas storage and liquids handling capacity at Pipestone. As a result, Tidewater plans to utilize a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cogeneration units to begin scoping these future expansions which are subject to a final investment decision shares the announcement.

The remaining proceeds from the sale will be used to fund Tidewater’s ongoing growth capital program through 2019. The Pipestone Gas Plant remains on budget and is expected to be commissioned in the third quarter of 2019.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous article2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships wrapped up on Sunday
Next articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Caribou Recovery Agreements

RECENT STORIES

News

GoFundMe account set as Emergency Aid for baby Teslyn Rose Mercer

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - A GoFundMe account has been set as emergency aid for one week old, Teslyn Rose Mercer...
Read more
News

B.C. Search and Rescue receives funding from the Province

Tracy Teves -
COQUITLAM, B.C. - The Province is providing $18.6 million in one-time funding to ground search and rescue (GSAR) groups...
Read more
Canadian Press

Canadian oilfield services firms bringing in more revenue from U.S. operations

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - Analysts say Canadian oilfield services companies with operations in the U.S. are now earning more of...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Fort St John Huskies advance to Hockey Alberta Provincials

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With them winning the NWJHL Championships for the second year in a row, the Fort St. John Huskies now...

GoFundMe account set as Emergency Aid for baby Teslyn Rose Mercer

B.C. Search and Rescue receives funding from the Province

Canadian oilfield services firms bringing in more revenue from U.S. operations

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.