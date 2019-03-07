-11 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Traffic collision on Highway 97 south of Pine Pass

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 97, 8 to 10 kilometres south of the Pine Pass, between Kennedy Road and Azu Sub Road is closed due to a vehicle collision.

According to Police, the collision involving two commercial vehicles took place at approximately 2:00 p.m. PST and they say there is no word on the extent of injuries or damage at this time.

The road is closed with no detour available.

According to DriveBC, the road could be reopened as of 11:00 p.m. PST tonight.

We will provide further updates when they become available.

Scott Brooks
