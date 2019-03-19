10.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
A photo of Trans Mountain provided by Kinder Morgan Canada and EVRAZ, May 2, 2017.
Home Canadian Press Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won't reject pipelines without cause
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Trans Mountain court hearing: B.C. says it won’t reject pipelines without cause

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A lawyer representing British Columbia says proposed changes to an environmental law won’t allow the province to refuse to provide a permit to a pipeline operator for no reason.

B.C.’s Court of Appeal is hearing a reference case that asks whether the province can create a permitting system for transporters of hazardous substances through its territory.

The governments of Canada, Alberta and Saskatchewan say Ottawa _ not provinces _ has jurisdiction over inter-provincial projects such as the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

- Advertisement -

Canada says in court documents that the proposed amendments to B.C.’s Environmental Management Act must be struck down because they give the province a “veto” over such projects.

Joseph Arvay, a lawyer for B.C., says the amendments only allow the province to refuse to issue a permit or revoke one in cases where the operator fails to follow conditions imposed upon it.

He adds that if the operator finds the conditions too onerous, it can appeal to the independent Environmental Appeal Board, or in the case of Trans Mountain, the National Energy Board.

The energy board has set up a process where Trans Mountain Corp. can argue that a condition is too burdensome and violates the special status of inter-provincial projects, he says.

“The NEB effectively gets the last word … but it’s going to be condition by condition, law by law,” Arvay told a panel of five judges on Tuesday.

Arvay says the law would be unconstitutional if it declared an absolute prohibition on pipelines in B.C., but the amendments only impose conditions on trans-boundary projects.

In order to obtain a permit, operators would have to provide disaster response plans and agree to compensate the province, municipalities and First Nations for any damages, among other conditions.

When Premier John Horgan announced the proposed changes last year, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley accused him of breaking the rules of Confederation and declared a short-lived ban on B.C. wines.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would triple the capacity of the existing line from near Edmonton to Burnaby, B.C., and increase tanker traffic in Burrard Inlet seven-fold.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleProvince gets ready for 2019 wildfire season
Next articleAuditor General of B.C. gives good report to BC Hydro

RECENT STORIES

News

Arts Council seeks funding from District of Taylor for Community Engagement Project

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a recent District of Taylor Council Meeting, members of the Fort St. John Community Arts...
Read more
Energy News

Province releases review of hydraulic fracturing in B.C.

Adam Reaburn -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. has released a review of hydraulic fracturing.  The report, prepared by a...
Read more
News

Road flooding continues as temperatures rise in the Region

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the temperatures rising in the Peace Region the roads continue to flood as...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Road flooding continues as temperatures rise in the Region

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the temperatures rising in the Peace Region the roads continue to flood as the days go along.According to...

Non-medical cannabis retail stores in Fort St. John continue to wait

Government meeting planned to discuss Mountain Caribou

Auditor General of B.C. gives good report to BC Hydro

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.