Pipes that will form the Keystone XL pipeline. Photo by Alex Panetta/The Canadian Press
Trump issues new permit for stalled Keystone XL pipeline

Canadian Press Canadian Press
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has issued a new presidential permit allowing construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, two years after he first approved the long-stalled project.

Trump said the permit issued Friday replaces one granted in March 2017. It is intended to speed up development of the controversial pipeline, which would ship crude oil from tar sands in western Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

A federal judge blocked the project in November, saying the Trump administration had not fully considered potential oil spills and other impacts. Judge Brian Morris ordered a new environmental review.

An appeal filed by the project’s developer, Calgary-based TransCanada, is pending.

Stephan Volker, an attorney for environmentalists who sued to stop the project, said it was highly unlikely that pipeline work could proceed without court approval.

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
