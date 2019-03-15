3.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 15, 2019
Tumbler Ridge is apart of Government Immigration Pilot Program

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Smaller communities in B.C. will benefit from a new immigration pathway to help with economic growth.

The Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) Entrepreneur Immigration Regional Pilot was launched by the Province to attract entrepreneurs from around the world to grow their businesses in regional communities. Helping communities economic development and bring investments to rural areas.

The B.C. PNP is the Province’s only direct economic immigration tool to attract experienced entrepreneurs and high-demand foreign workers. It provides a permanent immigration pathway.

“Due to an ageing workforce and a preference for city living, some smaller towns can face challenges growing their local economies,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology. “This pilot will attract new businesses that create jobs and spread investment around the province so more British Columbians can benefit from shared prosperity.”

To be eligible to participate, a community must have settlement and business supports in place to help newcomers successfully integrate according to the Province.

The new pilot complements the existing PNP Entrepreneur Immigration base category that is currently in place but has different financial criteria to reflect the lower cost of starting a business in a smaller centre.

The pilot will be delivered for an initial two-year period.

To learn more about the B.C. Provincial Nominee Program; CLICK HERE 
To learn more about the participating communities; CLICK HERE

